Cairn is an adventure game for one facilitator (the Warden) and at least one other player. Players act as hardened adventurers exploring a dark & mysterious Wood filled with strange folk, hidden treasure, and unspeakable monstrosities.

Based on Knave by Ben Milton and Into The Odd by Chris McDowall, Cairn is an attempt at making Into The Odd semi-compatible with popular OSR settings like Dolmenwood. Character generation is quick and random, classless, and relies on fictional advancement rather than through XP or level mechanics. The game itself is rules-light but functional, leaving most rulings up to the Warden.

A print version is now available. Pick up a copy from here.



Cover art by Cosmic Orrery Games.



Traditional character sheet created created by Licopeo.



Token character sheet created bordercholly.

Tokens are largely art created by Carlos Castilho.

Some tokens created by Licopeo.

Character generator found here.

FoundryVTT System found here.

Checkout the official page for more resources (including the original Affinity source file), tools and an SRD!