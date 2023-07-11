A downloadable game

Cairn is an adventure game for one facilitator (the Warden) and at least one other player. Players act as hardened adventurers exploring a dark & mysterious Wood filled with strange folk, hidden treasure, and unspeakable monstrosities.

Based on Knave by Ben Milton and Into The Odd by Chris McDowall, Cairn is an attempt at making Into The Odd semi-compatible with popular OSR settings like Dolmenwood. Character generation is quick and random, classless, and relies on fictional advancement rather than through XP or level mechanics. The game itself is rules-light but functional, leaving most rulings up to the Warden.

A print version is now available. Pick up a copy from here.

Cover art by Cosmic Orrery Games.

Traditional character sheet created created by Licopeo.

Token character sheet created bordercholly.

Tokens are largely art created by Carlos Castilho

Some tokens created by Licopeo.

Character generator found here

FoundryVTT System found here.

Checkout the official page for more resources (including the original Affinity source file), tools and an SRD!

More information
StatusReleased
CategoryPhysical game
Rating
Rated 5.0 out of 5 stars
(258 total ratings)
AuthorYochai Gal
Tagscairn, Fantasy, into-the-odd, knave, nsr, OSR, pen-and-paper, rules-lite, Tabletop, Tabletop role-playing game

Download

Download
Cairn Character sheet Fillable.pdf 2.6 MB
Download
Cairn Character Sheet Tokens.pdf 6 MB
Download
Cairn Tokens.pdf 27 MB
Download
Cairn Character Sheet 2 page rules.pdf 858 kB
Download
Cairn.pdf 12 MB
Download
Cairn booklet.pdf 12 MB
Download
Cairn.afpub 14 MB

Install instructions

To print booklet, make double sided (short side) Landscape on a duplex printer.
Character sheets are double-sided (notes on back).
For Tokens, print out all sheets as Landscape, then separate Armor and Two-Handed Weapons. Cut along dotted lines (Horizontally & Vertically).

Development log

View all posts